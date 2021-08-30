DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $26.69 Million Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of Qualtrics International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of XM stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.86.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

