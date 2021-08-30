DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 11,134 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $379.49 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $207.77 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

