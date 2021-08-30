DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,064 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Waters worth $37,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $28,753,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $407.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $412.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.