DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 81,973 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 81,973 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.37% of Cognex worth $53,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $89.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

