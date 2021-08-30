DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Anthem were worth $36,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,277,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $372.67 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

