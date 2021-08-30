DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

AMAT stock opened at $136.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

