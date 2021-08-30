DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $28,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.