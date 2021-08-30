DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,000 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.61% of Novanta worth $29,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Novanta by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Novanta by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.80 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

