DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 132,718 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,286 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 132,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.29% of Citrix Systems worth $41,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,913,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,019 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 193,176 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.60. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

