DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,428 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $42,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

