DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 348,671 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 348,671 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $28,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.31 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

