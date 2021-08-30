DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 71,511 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 71,511 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.12 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

