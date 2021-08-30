DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 73,617 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,617 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Logitech International worth $44,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

