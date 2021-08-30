DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,589 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $39,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $340.82 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $341.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

