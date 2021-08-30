DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,612 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.49% of Maximus worth $26,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Maximus by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

