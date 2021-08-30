DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 977 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Public Storage worth $29,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $317.69 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $208.19 and a 1-year high of $326.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.