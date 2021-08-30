DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of AMETEK worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.