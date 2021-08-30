Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DK opened at $16.99 on Monday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

