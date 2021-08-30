Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 868,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DK stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

