Dennis Thomas St Sells 3,500 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,175. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,442,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

