Depth Token Trading Up 55.7% This Week (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and approximately $296,836.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Depth Token has traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

