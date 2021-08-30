Desjardins Comments on Martello Tec Gp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (CVE:MTL)

Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martello Tec Gp in a research note issued on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Martello Tec Gp’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.40 million for the quarter.

