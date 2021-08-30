Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.46.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$159.58.

Shares of CM opened at C$146.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$152.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

