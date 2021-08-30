Deutsche Telekom (DTE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE):

8/18/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/13/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

FRA:DTE traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €18.47 ($21.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,172 shares. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.02.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

