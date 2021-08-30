DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 905.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 46,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $521.54. 528,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,490. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.90. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $528.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

