Dfyn Network (DFYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.78 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 22,385,096 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars.

