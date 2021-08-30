Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 208.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $192.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

