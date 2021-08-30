Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Reduced by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

DEO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

