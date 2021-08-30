Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $186.84

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.84 and last traded at $184.36, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.60.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.85. The company has a market cap of $588.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
