Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $186.84

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.84 and last traded at $184.36, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.85. The company has a market cap of $588.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

