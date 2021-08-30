DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III Sells 733 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00.

DKS stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.01. 4,464,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,941. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.