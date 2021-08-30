DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $129.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $140.03 and last traded at $140.03, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

