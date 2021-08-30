Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $995.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.33.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

