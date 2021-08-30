Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 6th

Digital Transformation Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Digital Transformation Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:DTOCU opened at $9.80 on Monday. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

