Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

