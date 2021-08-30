DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $1,370,079.36 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $1,370,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00.

DOCN stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $62.23. 1,575,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,148. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.88. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.