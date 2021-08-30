DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DILAU. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000.

