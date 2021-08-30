Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,831,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 782.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $201.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.92. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $210.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.