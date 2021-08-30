Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.45

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $123.20, with a volume of 2217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.97.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,746.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $895,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.