Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46. Approximately 30 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 11.62% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.