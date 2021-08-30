Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.