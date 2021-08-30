Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading Up 8.9%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

