DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 32.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

