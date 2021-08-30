DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $340.00 at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

DocuSign stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.00. 5,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of -280.55, a P/E/G ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

