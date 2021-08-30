DODO (DODO) 1-Day Volume Hits $70.54 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00003902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $210.46 million and $70.54 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

