DogeCash (DOGEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $1.16 million and $1,735.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,756,075 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

