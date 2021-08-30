DOGGY (DOGGY) Trading Down 15% This Week

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 15% against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $26.78 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,056,986,082 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

