Dollar General Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.15 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $225.25 on Monday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $142,597,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

