Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $225.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

