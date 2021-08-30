Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$58.15. 61,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$17.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.52. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$45.42 and a twelve month high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5542403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.