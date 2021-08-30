Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days.
DPZUF opened at $90.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.20. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $93.91.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
