Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days.

DPZUF opened at $90.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.20. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $93.91.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

